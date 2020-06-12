Join RSPCA Isle of Wight for virtual pet show to raise money for animals

The RSPCA’s Isle of Wight branch is inviting pet-owners to get involved with a Virtual Home Pet Show to raise more money for animals in need.

The event is being held as part of the charity’s Virtual One Fun Day, which is taking place simultaneously across the network of RSPCA branches and animal centres across England and Wales this weekend.

How to take part

To take part, simply visit the RSPCA Isle of Wight branch Facebook page and enter your furry, scaly or feathered friends before midnight on Friday, 12th June.

More than 30 Home Pet Shows will take place across the country, culminating in a live final on video calling app Zoom on 14th June, which will be live streamed as part of One Fun Day.

Animal-themed family-friendly virtual fun

In addition to the live Home Pet Show final, there will be a day of animal-themed family-friendly virtual fun to celebrate RSPCA and our lockdown animal friends.

Isle of Wight Branch manager Suzanne Pugh, who is based at the charity’s RSPCA Godshill Animal Centre on the Island, said:

“This is a different way of fundraising for us because of the Covid-19 restrictions, but many people seem to have got on board with video calling since the start of lockdown so we hope lots of supporters will join in for our virtual pet show! “We can only do all our work with animals in need thanks to the generous support of the public so by logging online and enjoying yourself you will be helping us continue to be there for animals, especially during these tough times.”

12 Home Pet Show classes

There are 12 Home Pet Show classes taking place at over 30 sites across the RSPCA network, all of which will welcome all pets and their owners whether they are furry, scaly or feathered and will focus on an animal’s behaviour, wellbeing and the special bond between pet and their human friend, rather than looks or breed.

The shows will take a variety of formats from live Zoom meetings to Facebook events and there is no limit to the number of shows you can enter across the network, wherever you live with your animal friend.

An interactive map of available classes can be found on the Website. Classes cost just £2 per entry and winners will progress on to our Live Final.

The classes on offer:

Best Rescue: The embodiment of why we #adoptdontshop Best Trick: A video or link to the trick you both most enjoy to perform together Grooviest Mover: Let’s see your animal’s best moves Sleeping beauty: Either the picture of serenity, or having an amazing dream all animals need their beauty sleep Best friends (2 or more animals): Are your pets inseparable? Identical twins or the original odd couple? Two or more to show love knows no boundaries Golden Oldie: Your much loved, mature animal friend in their autumn years Best baby: Here’s looking at you, kid. Your best, bonnie baby Amazing transformations: Just look at you now! What you can achieve together with patience, hard work, love and dedication. Perfectly Imperfect: Why we never judge a book by it’s cover! Peas in a pod: Pets that look most like their owners Joie de Vivre: Animals in love with life and not ashamed to show it Best Companion: Celebrating the special bond between animals and their human friends Animal Artwork: Doodles of your doggy or pictures of your python? Unleash your inner artist for our animal-inspired art show.

A full schedule of events will be live on the Website so please do come along with your pet, enter some classes and join us to raise some money for the animals in our care.

News shared by Suzanne on behalf of RSPCA. Ed

Image: sarandy westfall under CC BY 2.0