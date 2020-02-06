Join the Slow Fashion Makers at Ventnor Exchange

Want clothing that fits you and expresses your unique style? Say goodbye to fast fashion and start creating your own garments, with the support of fellow sewists and knitters.

Slow Fashion Makers is a monthly get-together to share skills and experiences on the journey to achieving a hand-crafted wardrobe that will be the envy of family and friends.

Join us on Saturday 7th March, from 2pm-5pm at the Ventnor Exchange in Church Street, with subsequent sessions held 2pm-5pm on the second Saturday of the month.

All are welcome

Whether you want to try your hand at making a garment for the first time, be more mindful about your fashion choices, or you want support to be more adventurous with your sewing or knitting projects, all are welcome.

We have lots of exciting ideas covering everything from fitting adjustments and problem solving, learning new techniques and up-skilling, to refashioning and up-cycling.

If you’d like to get involved, ring Gilly Jenner on 07976 685281 or email gillianjenner [at] ginjer [dot] co [dot] uk.