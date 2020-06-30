King Kuna release new album, composed and recorded during lockdown

Like many others, Isle of Wight bartender Jack Singleton found himself temporarily redundant at the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Rather than learn how to bake a sourdough loaf or turn his hand to macrame, he chose to use the lockdown time to write and record an entire album for his band in his living room.

The album is now finished and due to be released later this week.

Isle of Wight alternative rock – King Kuna

Since his early 20s Jack has been playing in bands, writing music and gigging at various places on and off the Island, as well as having the fortune to play the Isle of Wight Festival five times.

His current band, King Kuna, are a three-piece alternative Rock band based on the Island, with Alex Benson on bass and Phil Legaspi on drums.

Jack explains,

“We have been a band for almost five years, and although we have released EPs and singles before, we have never released an album. “My partner is a key worker, and I am a bartender. When the pubs closed during lock down, and whilst waiting on job replies I decided I was going to use the (rare) spare time of to my advantage, to write and record an entire album for my band.”

It became a project and partly an obsession

Jack goes on to add,

“To begin with it was just a couple tracks to pass the time, but after a month of being locked in, it became a project and partly an obsession. “90 per cent of the tracks on the album were composed during lockdown, and are written about various struggles, events and frustrations I and other people have encountered during the pandemic.”

A great experience that’s been hideously frustrating

He says that although it’s been a great experience, it’s also been hideously frustrating.

“The main tool in recording an album is a music studio, with state of the art equipment, instruments and computer software worth thousands. “I have a flat in Ryde, an old guitar amp which I gig with, a soundbar, a microphone, a couple of old coats for soundproofing and a cheap phone app to record audio.”

Out this Saturday

Nevertheless, the album – Isolation Music – is now finished and ready to be released.

Check out the usual places ( Bandcamp, Apple music and Spotify) on Saturday 4th of July.

Music video for Mir

A music video for the first single off of the album which is called ‘Mir’ (Do not watch if you suffer with epilepsy)

Jack says,

“It has been an experience, but I cannot wait to get back to normality and to my job and see the people I have missed deeply.”

Follow the band on Facebook for further updates.

Images: © Lotte Johnson