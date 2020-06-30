BBC News appearance for Chair of Ryde Business Association, to talk about impact of a second lockdown

Zoe Thompson, who is also co-owner of skateboarding brand Wight Trash, is due to appear on BBC news on Wednesday morning

Front of bbc building

The Chair of Ryde Business Association has been invited to appear live on BBC News with Victoria Derbyshire on Wednesday morning (1st July).

Zoe Thompson, who is also co-owner of skateboarding brand Wight Trash, is due to appear at around 9.15am to talk about how a second Covid-19 lockdown – if it were to happen – would affect the Isle of Wight.

A better perspective of local issues
The news item will focus on areas outside of London, to get a better perspective of local issues. As well as Zoe, there’ll be an epidemiologist taking part.

Dependent on other breaking news at the time, the item is expected to last around ten minutes.

