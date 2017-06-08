Labour comes out top in school mock elections

*Live* election coverage from 9pm
If the Ryde Academy mock general election is anything to go by, the Conservatives have a lot of work to do over the next five years to win the young persons’ vote.

ryde academy voters

Nat shares this report from Ryde Academy. Ed

Students got the chance to cast their vote today after a week of election themed activities in tutor time and assemblies. It was great to see so many at the ballot box and even more reassuring that students had given careful consideration to which way they would vote.

India (Y7) said voting was important, “as it gave the people a voice”.

Oliver (Y7) felt that voting was essential, “as our individual opinions could make a difference nationally”.

Owen (Y10) said, “that it was important to take an active part in democracy”.

The results
The results were as follows:

Results for Years 7-11:

1st: Labour 41%
2nd: Green 29%
3rd: Conservative 10%
4th: UKIP 9%
5th: Liberal Democrat 6%
3% spoilt ballot papers

6th Form results:

1st: Labour 68%
2nd: Green 21%
3rd: Conservative 11%

Thursday, 8th June, 2017 6:05pm

