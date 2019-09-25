Last call for Quay Arts Open exhibition entries

Quay Arts’ biennial OPEN Exhibition is back! We’re inviting emerging and established artists to submit works in any medium to be a part of our OPEN Exhibition, this year, titled and themed ‘A Life in Nature’.

We’re looking for works in particular relating to wildlife and geology, reflecting our curiosity and connection (or dis-connection) to flora, fauna and landscape.

Curated objects to be included

To support and enhance the exhibition specially curated objects and artefacts from the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society (celebrating 100 years) and innovative bio-engineers Artecology, will be showcased, creating narratives exploring nature past, present and beyond.

One artist will be selected from the 2019 OPEN Exhibition for a 2021 Quay Arts West gallery solo exhibition.

Previous OPEN Exhibition winners include artists Caroline Underwood (2017 – OPEN), Joanna Kori (2015 – OPEN), Holly Cade & Liz Sterry (2013 – OPEN ‘Duet’), Katayoun Dowlatshahi (2010/11 – OPEN), and Julian Rowe (2008 – OPEN ‘Location’).

Discovering new talent

Quay Arts continues to support the development and display of new work by contemporary visual artists and present work of national and international interest.

It is through our OPEN Exhibitions we’re able to discover new talent and provide a platform for visual artists that wish to share their work with the world.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Sun 29 Sep 2019, midnight

EXHIBITION DATES: Sat 30 Nov 2019 – Sat 1 Feb 2020

PREVIEW & PRIZE GIVING: Sat 30 Nov, 6 – 8pm

PRIZE: Solo exhibition in the West Gallery in 2021

£20 Submission fee to enter

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over

To see the guidelines and download an application form please visit the Quay Arts Website.

If you have any queries please contact Ian Whitmore, Visual Arts Manager, i.whitmore@quayarts.org.

