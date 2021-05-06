→ Find out about your Isle of Wight election candidates ←

Latest Covid-19 vaccinations figures for the Isle of Wight

The latest set of figures reveals how many Islanders have had their first or second Covid-19 jab

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Nurse preparing covid-19 Vaccine - solent nhs trust

Nine out of ten over 75 to 79-year-olds on the Isle of Wight have now had both Covid jabs.

Nearing the five-month mark, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout has continued on the Island with 8,412 first and second doses given to Islanders in the week ending 2nd May.

With the news a third jab could be offered in the autumn to over 50s, the focus is still on getting people fully immunised — having received their two doses.

47,393 had both jabs
In the latest data, which is recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS), 47,393 people have now had both vaccinations, an increase of 7,550 from a week ago.

The data shows, using population estimates calculated by NIMS and Public Health England, 87 per cent of those aged 70 to 74, 91 per cent of 75 to 79 and 85 per cent of those aged over 80 on the Island are now inoculated against the sometimes deadly virus.

Reducing the risk of serious illness or death
While the Covid-19 jab does not stop someone from getting the virus it does reduce the chance of more serious illnesses and reactions, such as death.

The age for those receiving their first doses continues to fall, with anyone aged over 40 now invited to book in for one.

90,452 Islanders had first jab
With the latest cohort drop, 90,452 Islanders have now had their first vaccine by 2nd May — an increase of 862 on the week before.

Overall, 137,845 Covid vaccine doses have been given to those eligible on the Island.

Across the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, 1,309,728 vaccines have been given.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Thursday, 6th May, 2021 3:36pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2opK

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Latest Covid-19 vaccinations figures for the Isle of Wight"

newest oldest most voted
Dalek

I’m sure these are published as received from the NHS, but do they have data on the percentage of each cohort that have had their first vaccinations?

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, May 2021 4:07 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*