Election candidates asked how they would support the return of an Isle of Wight ice rink

Details of where candidates in today’s Isle of Wight council and town, parish and community councils stand on the issue Ryde Arena have been shared by Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG).

RACAG asked all candidates in the election to detail how they would support getting an ice rink back on the Isle of Wight.

They explained,

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives and further complicated the situation for us. The planning permission for the Smallbrook site came with a list of conditions, many of which can only be addressed by the council. “Meanwhile the Ryde Arena building sits derelict and empty, an insult to our our skaters, hockey players and fans. More than ever we need a council which will take action to help our community! “We are challenging everyone running in this election to let us know how they intend to support us in getting Ice back on the Isle of Wight.”

Responses from candidates

There are a wide range of responses from candidates from across the political spectrum.

Below are just a small sample, some of which have been some shortened due to their length.

Mikich: Liberal Democrat

Tracy Mikich, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Ryde South East, said,​

“I fully support the work of the Ryde Arena Community Action Group and the pressure they continue to apply in trying to find a solution to bring ice-skating back to Ryde. It’s important, especially in areas like Ryde where there are high pockets of deprivation that we can continue to provide sports facilities that are accessible to all. “To lose this facility as well as the many other youth provisions that have been cut during austerity is a real shame. We need to protect, promote and appreciate facilities such as the ice rink and what they bring to the local community, as well as our tourism sector.”

​​Dore: Independent

Ian Dore, Independent Candidate for Binstead and Fishbourne, said,​

I am in total favour of supporting the Ice Rink get back on its skates to watch the Raiders in action again and see new, exciting talent come through would be absolutely superb. I personally enjoyed a number of DJ gigs at the venue and as a social hub for other events, it is sorely missed. For many, the Ice Arena was part of the fabric of our up bringing. It’s frankly a travesty how it has come to this point. This debacle has been going on for years and the net result is a massive loss to the Community and the Island as a whole.” See the rest of Ian’s response on the RACAG Website

​Churchman: Conservative

Vanessa Churchman, Conservative Candidate for Haylands and Swanmore, said,​

As the ward councillor I fought to get planning permission for the ice rink to go to Smallbrook. “I managed to persuade the Planning Com to give it outline planning permission last year, but Covid has stalled most things. However after the election we can move forward.

​​​​Hampton: Green

Paul Hampton, Green Party Candidate for Ryde Apple and Elmfield, said,​

“I can assure you that, along with my Green Party colleagues, I share your in your determination to either reopen the Ryde Arena or to provide a new replacement in a suitable location. “The provision of an Ice Rink is essential for the Isle of Wight particularly because not only it was an integral part of the sporting and casual Island life but to have the facility removed with little or no notice was reprehensible.”

Quigley: Labour

Richard Quigley, Labour Party County Council Candidate for Cowes North and Chair IW Labour, said,​

“Community places such as Ryde arena are an essential part of providing places to go and things to do for everyone. I sincerely hope we can find a way to re open the Ice Rink and make it a success.”

​​Jordan: Independent

Phil Jordan, Independent County Council Candidate for Ryde North West and Our Ryde Ryde Town Council Candidate for Ryde North West, said,

“Like many others in our community, I was astonished and saddened when the ice rink was forced to close in 2016. The loss to all the users of the ice rink and to the wider community was enormous and heart wrenching. “This wonderful asset for the town of Ryde had become an emblem of the failures of councils and private owners to safely secure the sustainable existence of the ice rink and the outcome of that impacting and affecting many lives.​ “I believe there is a desire and genuine need for an ice rink in Ryde and I believe we should do all we can to ensure we provide one for our community as soon as possible.​ “I am personally committed to working towards that end and I will be doing all I can to drive forward with the help and assistance as a local Ryde Councillor to find a way and a solution to this pressing situation.” See the rest of Phil’s response on the RACAG Website

​Garratt: Liberal Democrat

Andrew Garratt, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Parkhurst and Hunnyhill, said,​

“It is clear that there is immense support for your campaign group’s objectives, both generally among Isle of Wight residents and across the political spectrum. “The leisure, sporting, and economic benefits mean there is a strong case for all to work together to get real action that ensures that ice skating facilities are available again on the Island.”

​​Bacon: Our Island

Jonathan Bacon, Our Island Candidate for Brading and St Helens. said, ​

Personally and on behalf of the Our Island group of candidates I pledge to support whatever actions are practical and possible to bring an active Ice Rink back to the Isle of Wight. The current situation is wholly unsatisfactory. There is a lack of information to properly assess what can best be done to take things forward. However, all of us in the Our island group will actively support any steps to find a way forward and will pursue any measures that can be taken to bring this key facility back into active operation. We want to get the Ice Rink back

​Hicks: Island Independent Network

Jenny Hicks, Island Independent Network Candidate for Sandown South, said,​

“I love sport and my children and grandchildren ice skate in Berkshire. “The loss of this facility has been dire for the Island and I hope a new rink can be pushed for many to enjoy. “With sporting facilities lacking, this is another loss for the people of Isle of Wight.”

Palin: Green

Cameron Palin, Green Party County Council Candidate for Osbourne, said, ​​

“Since 2016 active Isle of Wight Green Party Members and councillors have been involved in the campaign to reopen Ryde arena and are now supporting the proposals for a new arena at Smallbrook stadium as part of the Smallbrook Ice and Leisure Centre (SILC) plans. We will continue to support the campaign to reopen Ryde Area and/or support the proposal at Smallbrook. “If we get Green Party Councillors elected to county hall we want to continue to work with you to help push for the reopening of an Ice Rink on the Isle of Wight. We all know how valuable the arena was for cross-generational friendships, promoting physical activities ranging from Figure Skating to Ice Hockey, and provided a safe haven for many younger and older people to spend time. The arena also provided an important social aspect bringing our community together which Ryde now sorely lacks. “This is why if Green Party Councillors are elected on May 6th we will fight tooth and nail to get ice skating back on the island and not risk lose another generation of Ice Hockey Players and Figure skaters. We are ready to stand up and fight for the skating community with the goal to bring skating back for good.”

​​Hopper: Conservative

Ed Hopper, Conservative Party County Council Candidate for Binstead and Fishbourne, said, ​

“I am certainly supportive of schemes which would bring an ice skating facility back to the Island and was excited to read about the proposals at Smallbrook when it was being considered as an outline consent by the IWC Planning Committee. “If elected, one of the first things I will request from Council Officers will be a full briefing on what the Council is going to do to support getting an ice skating facility back for Islanders.”

​You can read lots more of responses from candidates on the RACAG Website.

​Image: Kelli McClintock under CC BY 2.0