Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures for tests, deaths and hospitalisations

The daily number of positive Coronavirus Covid-19 tests has increased by 26 since yesterday (Wednesday).

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 226 – a rate per 100,000 population of 160.28.

A month ago the rolling seven-day figure was 1,255 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 890.07.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,301 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,468.79.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 0.7 to 0.9.

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

The Government Dashboard also records 4 new deaths within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative rises to 209 (as of 4th Feb).

It records 32 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 2nd February there were 80 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital, with 4 being admitted on Sunday 24th January.

Eight of those 80 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: cottonbro under CC BY 2.0