Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures

There have been no new deaths due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight in the last week and no new cases since Friday (31st July).

The current number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight remains at 423.

Anecdotally News OnTheWight has heard of several recent Covid-19 cases in the community that don’t yet appear in the official figures. It’s possible those people have chosen to self isolate and not request a test.

Loved ones lost

There have been 83 deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 40 deaths in care homes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Whitty: “Reached near the limit of what we can do”

Last week, Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, warned that to think, “we can open up everything and keep the virus under control is clearly wrong” and advised people to keep their social contacts low.

During the Downing Street press conference he said,

“I think what we’re seeing from the data from ONS (Office of National Statistics) and other data is that we have probably reached near the limit or the limits of what we can do in terms of opening up society. “So what that means potentially is that if we wish to do more things in the future, we may have to do less of some other things.

Latest Government advice

To protect yourself and others, when you leave home you must:

wash hands – keep washing your hands regularly

– keep washing your hands regularly cover face – wear a face covering over your nose and mouth in enclosed spaces

– wear a face covering over your nose and mouth in enclosed spaces make space – stay at least a metre away from people not in your household

If you are feeling unwell, get a test and do not leave home for at least ten days.

Image: Dhaya Eddine Bentaleb under CC BY 2.0



