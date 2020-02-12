Latest project by Grand Designs favourite sees modernist home with 50m skywalk through trees

The property will feature six en-suite bedrooms, a gym, indoor and outdoor pool, children’s play area and a 50m skywalk through the surrounding trees, overlooking the Solent

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Quarrhurst by Lincoln Miles Architecture

A modernist house with two swimming pools and a skywalk through the trees could be built near Quarr Abbey, providing the plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The application has been lodged for a plot of land which forms part of the Fleming Estate. It sold last year, with planning permission for the house, with a guide price of nearly £1.3 million.

Click on images to see larger versions

Quarrhurst by Lincoln Miles Architecture

The plans for Quarrhurst were first approved four years ago. The site has now changed hands, and a new application has been lodged with further details of the house.

Quarrhurst by Lincoln Miles Architecture

50m skywalk through surrounding trees
The four-storey house, designed by Lincoln Miles Architecture (who’s had two projects featured on C4’s Grand Designs – his previous home in Binstead and another for a client – as well as his latest home The Bunker in St Lawrence being featured on TV), will have six en-suite bedrooms, a gym, indoor and outdoor pool, children’s play area and a 50m skywalk through the surrounding trees, overlooking the Solent.

Quarrhurst by Lincoln Miles Architecture

It also features an orangery, garage, workshop, games room and guest accommodation.

The owner, and guests, will drive through a converted coach house to reach the main building.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Lincoln Miles Architecture

Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 4:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsU

Filed under: Binstead, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Latest project by Grand Designs favourite sees modernist home with 50m skywalk through trees"

newest oldest most voted
kerry

Just what the island needs

Vote Up10Vote Down
12, February 2020 5:00 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*