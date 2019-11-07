Isle of Wight Bunker features on TV screens this Sunday

The Isle of Wight will be on our TV screens this Sunday evening (10th November) as The Bunker in St Lawrence features on ‘World’s Most Secret Homes’.

Episode three of the series features homeowners discussing what attracted them to unusual and secluded properties, from extravagant underground bunkers to cabins on remote islands.

The Bunker

Isle of Wight artist, Lisa Traxler, and her partner, architectural designer, Lincoln Miles, were invited to take part in the TV programme and were filmed over the summer at the former Royal Air Force radar station, which has now been converted into a stunning home, The Bunker.

Click on image to see larger version

The Bunker | Image: Julian Winslow

Architecture: Lincoln Miles | Architecture dazzle fins artwork: Lisa Traxler

Anyone who visited Lisa’s Open Studios event at The Bunker, or Holly Maslen’s excellent Pick Up Pieces Exhibition will have seen a glimpse of the property.

This episode explores the home in more detail, providing a great showcase for Lisa’s great dazzle work.

Grand Designs

Lisa and Linc previously appeared on Channel 4’s Grand Designs programme in 2010 with Kevin McCloud when they built their first home in Binstead, The Tree House.

Linc appeared on the series again in 2015 for his grand design of a £3.3m home in Wootton.

Watch on Sunday

Episode three of World’s Most Secret Homes airs on Sunday 10th November at 10pm on the Home channel, Freeview channel 42, Freesat channel 166, Sky (UK) channel 158.

Image: © Julian Winslow