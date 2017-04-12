Police share this latest news. Ed

A 21 year-old man from Southampton has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Gary (Jeff) Stacey in Newport on the Isle of Wight last year.

Ryan Cooper of Alma Road in Southampton had admitted punching the 49 year-old following a verbal disagreement on St James’ Street at around 4am on Sunday, 14 February 2016. However the jury at Winchester Crown Court didn’t accept Cooper’s assertion that he was acting in self-defence.

Six years in prison

Today (12 April) at Winchester Crown Court, Cooper was sentenced to a total of six years in prison.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Liz Williams said:

“I’m pleased that this sentence will go some way towards providing closure to Gary Stacey’s family following his tragic death. They will now be able to move on with their lives in the knowledge that justice has been served. “One fact that was never disputed in this case was that Cooper had punched Gary Stacey. The challenge for our investigation was to establish the motive behind the assault. This is sadly yet another reminder that one punch can kill and that alcohol related violence can have devastating consequences. I’d urge anyone on a night out to know their limits and enjoy a safe and enjoyable evening without it ending in tragedy.”

Inspector Andy McDonald from the team on the Isle of Wight added:

“Alcohol related violence is something a number of agencies on the Isle of Wight have been addressing. Volunteers like Street Pastors provide additional pastoral care for vulnerable people and a range of prevention and intervention strategies have been trialled and implemented in conjunction with licensed premises themselves. These include practices and techniques adopted by licensees and door supervisors. “The adoption of banning patrons, using plastic glasses instead of glass and pub watch initiatives have helped to reduce issues in relation to alcohol. “Hampshire Constabulary has also implemented specific patrols in relevant areas, continues to carry out test purchasing operations, and is engaging with individuals who have been identified as part of our work in this area.”

Gary Stacey’s family has issued this short statement: