CHAMPS release long-awaited first track from third album

Isle of Wight band, CHAMPS, have this week released their latest track.

‘The Garden is Overgrown’ has been long-awaited by CHAMPS fans, and the response to the latest nugget of loveliness from Niton brothers Michael and David Champion, has been very positive.

The track – which we love, of course – is produced by Sean Oakley, who has worked with the likes of Rick Rubin, Damien Rice, Cat Stevens, Lady Gaga, Wu Tang Clan and Eminem.

Third album on the way

The third album is nearly there, says Mike, and a music video for The Garden is Overgrown – filmed in Berlin – is due imminently.

See them live

The band are back on the road, with many dates across the UK over the coming months (including Brighton in May and Southampton in June). Check their Website for more details.

Creds to photographer, Hollie Fernando, for this great shot of the Champion brothers surrounded by palms and yuccas in Ventnor Botanic Garden. Looks just like a Henri Rousseau painting!

Image: © Hollie Fernando