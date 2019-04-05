Less than 60 seats left for Symphony Orchestra’s May concert

Tim shares this news about the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra‘s upcoming concert. Ed

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra will take to the Medina Theatre stage for the penultimate concert of their season on Saturday 18th May 2019. Be quick to book though, as there are less than 60 tickets left (and less than 50 for the final concert in July).

The concert starts at 7.15pm and will open with a rarely performed overture by Mendelssohn, his Trumpet Overture. This will be followed by a short work by Gordon Jacob, his Fantasia on the Alleluia Hymn, a very well known hymn and a beautiful arrangement.

Stepping up for Viv

The final work in the first half will be the 3rd Piano Concerto by Prokofiev. The soloist for this was due to be the ever popular Viv McLean, but unfortunately he is indisposed (but don’t worry Viv fans he is not ill and will be back with us next season).

The IWSO have been fortunate to employ the services of Florian Mitrea. Florian is no stranger to the Island having performed a recital for the WWAA concert series. He is pleased to be back and performing a concerto with the IWSO especially given his busy international schedule.

The one work in the second half will be the wonderfully melodious 4th Symphony by Brahms.

Book now

This popular programme will no doubt see the IWSO sell out once again.

To book tickets either visit the Medina Theatre, or phone them, book via their website or why not take a look at the Orchestra’s brand new Website where there is a link to book tickets.