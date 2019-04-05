Pupils hear hard hitting story of young death from road traffic accident

Jay shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Year 10 students from Ryde Academy recently took part in a ‘Heads On’ road safety event.

The Isle of Wight has an extremely high rate of deaths involving young people, and the focus of the event was to raise awareness with young people about safety when travelling with young newly qualified drivers.

Three stages

The Isle of Wight Road Safety Team, along with all the emergency services, were involved in this event which had three main parts: a demonstration of how the emergency services attend a Road Traffic Accident, a local case study in which the emotional impact of a crash is explored, and a workshop in which students considered what steps they can take as non- drivers to ensure their safety and that of others.

Hard hitting case study

The case study is very hard hitting and involves the fatal accident at Beaper’s Shute which occurred in December 2008.

In a DVD, the parents talk about the event and there are photos of the accident from the police files.

As emotional as it may be, the Road Safety Unit, the emergency services and the parents of the boys who died are anxious that other students see it and that the DVD stands as a tribute to those they have lost.

Students from Ryde Academy said:

“I think it was very inspirational, many children need to know these dangers before learning to drive. This will help other people” Chelsea Bloomfield Year 10