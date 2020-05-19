Letter: Can we expect more Government support after the App trial?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Thomas Munro. Ed

The Isle of Wight has suddenly become very important to the rest of the UK.

If Islanders are being asked to support this very important Contact Tracing App trial can we expect further support in the future in return, as until now the Island it seems is often forgotten.

Travel must be more accessible

The Island needs to be more accessible if it is to thrive as a tourist destination and have Government subsidies equivalent to those in Scotland, to enable people to travel easily to and fro.

Until now it has been cheaper to take a car to France than to the Isle of Wight in the summer.

Nationalise ferries and expand the airport

For it to be made more accessible we need :

The ferries to be brought under Government control so that they are run for the benefit of the Island not shareholders, making travel affordable for everyone. The airport in Bembridge to be expanded for commercial use, ready for when aviation can be resumed again.

A boost for tourism and the economy

If this were done, the Island would be more connected than it has ever been and the options for getting to and from the Island would be radically changed.

This would boost tourism and the economy considerably for years to come and make the Island a prosperous place to live, work and visit.

Image: hernanpc under CC BY 2.0