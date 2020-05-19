Isle of Wight lockdown – Only the Good News!

Letter: Can we expect more Government support after the App trial?

This reader suggests the ferries should be nationalised and the airport expanded to boost tourism accessibility, but questions whether the Government will support the Isle of Wight after the App trial

House of Parliament and Westminster Bridge

This from Thomas Munro. Ed

The Isle of Wight has suddenly become very important to the rest of the UK.

If Islanders are being asked to support this very important Contact Tracing App trial can we expect further support in the future in return, as until now the Island it seems is often forgotten.

Travel must be more accessible
The Island needs to be more accessible if it is to thrive as a tourist destination and have Government subsidies equivalent to those in Scotland, to enable people to travel easily to and fro.

Until now it has been cheaper to take a car to France than to the Isle of Wight in the summer.

Nationalise ferries and expand the airport
For it to be made more accessible we need :

  1. The ferries to be brought under Government control so that they are run for the benefit of the Island not shareholders, making travel affordable for everyone.
  2. The airport in Bembridge to be expanded for commercial use, ready for when aviation can be resumed again.

A boost for tourism and the economy
If this were done, the Island would be more connected than it has ever been and the options for getting to and from the Island would be radically changed.

This would boost tourism and the economy considerably for years to come and make the Island a prosperous place to live, work and visit.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Fenders

As likely I’d say as the island receiving its promised island deal. LOL

19, May 2020 8:38 am
chausettes
Thomas makes an excellent point. Bob Seely seems to have gone very quiet lately about the ‘Island Deal’ (a sneaky term IMO as it implies the ‘deal’ is done). Meanwhile Bob finds time to tweet about international relations with China on a fairly frequent basis. I’m sure Bob will point to the paltry £1300 per Care Home bed that’s just been awarded by central government, but it’s… Read more »
19, May 2020 9:37 am

