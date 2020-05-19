‘Sobriety tags’ that ban alcohol-fuelled criminals from drinking come into force today

Isle of Wight lockdown – Only the Good News!

From today (Tuesday) criminals who commit alcohol-fuelled crime could be banned from drinking and made to wear ‘sobriety tags’.

New legislation comes into force today which will see ankle tags used in England and Wales to monitor the alcohol intake of offenders.

The Government say:

The tags perform around-the-clock monitoring of an offender’s sweat to determine whether alcohol has been consumed.

If they drink – breaching their alcohol abstinence order – they can be returned to court for further sanctions. These might range from a fine, extending the length of the order or in some cases imprisonment.

Courts will be able to order offenders to wear a tag for up to 120 days. The tough community sentence not only punishes offenders but aids their rehabilitation by forcing them to address the causes of their behaviour –  in turn helping to reduce alcohol-related harm.

sobriety ankle tag and no drinking sign
The scheme was piloted across Humberside, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire, as well as in London.

Crime, Policing and Justice Minister Kit Malthouse MP said:

“Alcohol-fuelled crime blights communities and puts an unnecessary strain on our frontline services.

“Smart technologies like sobriety tags not only punish offenders but can help turn their lives around.

“While prison will always be the right place for many criminals, tough community sentences like this can help cut reoffending and protect the public.”

Tuesday, 19th May, 2020

By

kerry

Yer ‘aving a laugh?

It’s not April the first yet

19, May 2020 8:58 am
19, May 2020 8:58 am
Sally Perry

We thought it was a spoof when we first saw it, but checked it out and it’s real

19, May 2020 9:21 am
19, May 2020 9:21 am
kerry

Well I guess the tag will be easily spotted when you are laying face down in the gutter.

19, May 2020 9:32 am
19, May 2020 9:32 am
Freddie

Yes, that will work! They can’t even enforce the sobriety rules in S.A. Lifehouse.

19, May 2020 9:49 am
19, May 2020 9:49 am
davimel
WOW… based on the unprecedented success of ankle tags for offenders, and the HUGE amount of court cases where massive fines and long Prison sentences have been handed out for breaking the terms of Tagging, one can only rejoice that the days of drunken abusive idiots is over, and we can walk safely on the streets once more….. Honest.. Trust me.. research has shown it will/might/could/might not… Read more »
19, May 2020 9:59 am
19, May 2020 9:59 am
Fenders

Sounds very much like the kind of policy you’d get from a pint sized Home Secretary

19, May 2020 9:18 am
19, May 2020 9:18 am

