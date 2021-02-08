Letter: Ferry T&Cs look like they can restrict travel for those travelling when they shouldn’t be

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from John Hague, Sandown. Ed

There has been a lot of discussion over a period relating to the ferry companies ability to prevent potential passengers from travelling when they are doing so in contravention of Covid regulations.

The companies have always indicated that it not within their capacity to do this.

However in Wightlink’s General Terms and Conditions there is the following paragraph.:

10. Conduct of passengers

10.1 If, in our reasonable opinion, any passenger appears to: – 10.1.1 be likely to cause discomfort or disturbance to other passengers or to our staff or crew; or 10.1.2 pose a threat to the safety or security of a sailing, of our premises or of other passengers or our staff or crew; we may refuse to allow that passenger on board the sailing and require that passenger to vacate our premises. If that passenger is already aboard a sailing, we may restrict the movements of that passenger while on board the sailing and require that passenger to disembark the sailing as soon as reasonably possible. 10.2 We will not be obliged to waive or refund the cost of your ticket or booking or to reimburse you for any other costs or losses in these circumstances.

It occurs to me that those travelling when they should not be, are likely to be contravening 10.1.1 or 10.1.2 or is that over simplification?

News OnTheWight has asked Wightlink for a response to this suggestion by John and will update once we hear back. Ed

Image: Nadine Shaabana under CC BY 2.0