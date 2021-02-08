Volunteer recruitment at all-time high for Isle of Wight befriending service

Since 2016 each December Age UK Isle of Wight have teamed up with Megan Baker Estate Agents in an effort to raise awareness about local loneliness.

Each year the campaign asks for support by either monetary donations or for donations of time; AgeUKIW’s befriending scheme asks for volunteer support for their Island wide befriending program.

Fundraiser cancelled due to C19

Fundraising for the campaign is usually supported by AgeUKIW’s Christmas Film Festival at Cineworld, which sadly last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic was cancelled.

Volunteer recruitment at an all-time high

Whilst monetary donations were down for the year (£1,730 raised in December 2020), volunteer recruitment was at an all-time high with many residents coming forward to help the Good Neighbour Scheme to provide vital support with welfare and befriending calls and also shopping and medication delivery for older residents in need during our current lockdown.

All funds raised stay on the Island, helping Age UKIW to provide more support and companionship to older Island residents through its many social inclusion services.

Leachman: Raised over £18,000 to date

Elisha Leachman, Age UKIW Fundraising Manager said,

“2020 saw the fifth year of the annual campaign and looking back, through the generosity of our amazing Island community and wonderfully supportive sponsors Megan Baker Estate Agents, we have been able to raise over £18,000 to date and have recruited many local volunteers to support such an important cause. “I would like to remind everyone that now more than ever, no one should have no one – If you are lonely, your local Age UK Isle of Wight is here to support you and to please get in touch today.”

Find out more

Age UK Isle of Wight’s Website hosts a ‘Loneliness Hub’ filled with information and advice about the many services that are available to support those in need.

Alternatively, you can call them on (01983) 525282 to find out more about how they can support you or a loved one.

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed