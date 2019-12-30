Letter: MP needs take action over poor cross-Solent service delivered by ferry companies over festive period

Isle of Wight commuter, Steve Gibbs, reminds readers that MP Bob Seely was assured ferry companies were ‘ready for the winter’ and asks what he’s going to do about the recent poor service

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

Bob Seely arrives

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Steve Gibbs. Ed

A recent press release that was issued had the headline “Bob Seely assured that Cross Solent ferry operaters are ready for the winter”.

It would be interesting to find out what those plans were as clearly many services have been cancelled over the festive period.

Crew sickness, technical problems have all been quoted. Delays due to technical issues have been the latest excuses.

Points to be considered:

  • How many crew does it take for the cancellation to invoke and have staff been cut to the bone with no reliefs available?
  • Why are the ‘technical reasons’ not explained in the the interests of transparency?
  • Commuters can only give their employers so many excuses why they are not in work or late?
  • How does this affect businesses that rely on the ferries – does it have a financial impact?
  • Lastly, is there any compensation for instance if you pay for a premium-priced crossing and that is cancelled and you are compulsary moved to a cheaper-timed crossing, do you get reimbursed?

Bob needs to take action not words
These are all questions that Bob Seely needs to get answers on.

Obviously the Isle of Wight residents are getting a poor service and Bob needs to take action not words.

Hovertravel excluded
This letter refers to all the operaters excluding Hovertravel, who have run a reasonable service and who communicate with their passengers.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Monday, 30th December, 2019 9:13am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nnC

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Letter: MP needs take action over poor cross-Solent service delivered by ferry companies over festive period"

newest oldest most voted
islandliving100

Absolutely agree!

Let’s here it from Bob.. Bob, are you there?

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
30, December 2019 12:09 pm
islandliving100

*Hear

Vote Up00Vote Down
30, December 2019 1:17 pm
Nitonia

He may make some noise like he has before, may even write a letter but actions speak louder than words. In 3 yrs as our MP he’s done nowt except posture and pose and then go back to his masters and vote for more cuts like a good little puppy.

Vote Up20Vote Down
30, December 2019 1:56 pm
Jenny Smart

But Nitonia, look at the photo. Bob has his sleeves rolled up, so you can see he really means business!

Vote Up20Vote Down
30, December 2019 2:02 pm
Tim

What does Bob intend to do? Make sure that the notion of a fixed link is buried forever and that his chums at the ferry companies should not be subject to scrutiny from the CMA it would appear!

Vote Up10Vote Down
30, December 2019 1:06 pm
Dalek

Yawn…..

Vote Up0-4Vote Down
30, December 2019 1:24 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*