Letter: MP needs take action over poor cross-Solent service delivered by ferry companies over festive period

This from Steve Gibbs. Ed

A recent press release that was issued had the headline “Bob Seely assured that Cross Solent ferry operaters are ready for the winter”.

It would be interesting to find out what those plans were as clearly many services have been cancelled over the festive period.

Crew sickness, technical problems have all been quoted. Delays due to technical issues have been the latest excuses.

Points to be considered:

How many crew does it take for the cancellation to invoke and have staff been cut to the bone with no reliefs available?

Why are the ‘technical reasons’ not explained in the the interests of transparency?

Commuters can only give their employers so many excuses why they are not in work or late?

How does this affect businesses that rely on the ferries – does it have a financial impact?

Lastly, is there any compensation for instance if you pay for a premium-priced crossing and that is cancelled and you are compulsary moved to a cheaper-timed crossing, do you get reimbursed?

Bob needs to take action not words

These are all questions that Bob Seely needs to get answers on.

Obviously the Isle of Wight residents are getting a poor service and Bob needs to take action not words.

Hovertravel excluded

This letter refers to all the operaters excluding Hovertravel, who have run a reasonable service and who communicate with their passengers.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh