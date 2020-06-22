Letter: Social distancing markings are pointless and won’t make any difference

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from John Hague from Sandown. Ed

I am fully aware that the need for Social Distancing is of importance as part of the plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

I notice that when I walk along the shopping areas of Shanklin, everyone is playing their part in this despite the pavements only being about six foot wide.

However I despair that the Isle of Wight Council/Island Roads have seen fit to paint white discs and red squares up the middle of our pavements.

Pointless markings

We are responsible adults and we are perfectly capable of distancing ourselves without pointless markings.

Are we supposed to walk along on the circles in a single file and stop when someone else does or are we supposed to stay in between the circles or are they a divider so that we walk along in one direction each side.

This is a nonsense and is typical of the thought that we all need “nannying” in our everyday life.

What are we coming to!

This will make no difference – those, the majority, who responsibly keep apart will continue to do so anyway. Those who don’t will certainly not change when or if they see these markings.

I thought the Council were desperately short of funds so certainly can’t afford such waste.

In addition part of the High Street is a “Conservation Area”! What are we coming to!

Image: © Cowes High Street – Isle of Wight Council