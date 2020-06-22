Letter: Social distancing markings are pointless and won’t make any difference

This reader believes the markings on footways won’t make any difference and are a waste of money

social distance dots on pavements in Cowes

This from John Hague from Sandown. Ed

I am fully aware that the need for Social Distancing is of importance as part of the plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

I notice that when I walk along the shopping areas of Shanklin, everyone is playing their part in this despite the pavements only being about six foot wide.

However I despair that the Isle of Wight Council/Island Roads have seen fit to paint white discs and red squares up the middle of our pavements.

Pointless markings
We are responsible adults and we are perfectly capable of distancing ourselves without pointless markings.

Are we supposed to walk along on the circles in a single file and stop when someone else does or are we supposed to stay in between the circles or are they a divider so that we walk along in one direction each side.

This is a nonsense and is typical of the thought that we all need “nannying” in our everyday life.

What are we coming to!
This will make no difference – those, the majority, who responsibly keep apart will continue to do so anyway. Those who don’t will certainly not change when or if they see these markings.

I thought the Council were desperately short of funds so certainly can’t afford such waste.

In addition part of the High Street is a “Conservation Area”! What are we coming to!

Image: © Cowes High Street – Isle of Wight Council

Monday, 22nd June, 2020 2:42pm

By

1 Comment on "Letter: Social distancing markings are pointless and won’t make any difference"

newest oldest most voted
fedupbritain

The Government’s response to Covid has been The Theatre of the Absurd from day one.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down
22, June 2020 4:07 pm

