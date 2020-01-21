Letter: Your help needed to raise funds and awareness for children’s cancer charity

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Liz Blunt, CLIC Sargent Fundraising & Engagement Manager for the Isle of Wight. Ed

I want to let readers know that World Cancer Day 2020 is fast approaching on the 4th February, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness locally for children and young people with cancer.

Cancer doesn’t care about your education, your plans, your future. It can turn up at any time. That’s why CLIC Sargent is here to stop it destroying young lives.

With your support this World Cancer Day, CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, can reach more families and help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people.

Get involved

We need volunteers to help collect donations on the Isle of Wight from 1st to 4th February 2020. Doing bucket collections is fun and rewarding – especially when you do it with friends.

Show your support and sign up here or call our Supporter Engagement team who will be happy to help on 0300 330 0803.

Buy a wrist band

You can also make a difference by donating £2 and getting your very own special Band Against Cancer wristband.

They come in three limited edition colours and are available from the Clic Sargent Website or your local Morrisons stores in Lake and Newport and JD Wetherspoon pubs.

Making a small donation, wearing your wristband and telling others about it is such an easy way to start a conversation on the impact cancer has on young people and their families.

I hope that everyone on the Island gets behind this and we see the bands all over town!