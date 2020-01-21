Belgrave Road landslip: One-way traffic revoked to allow access to properties (latest photos)

To allow residents on Belgrave Road to access their properties, the one way system has been revoked. See the latest photos from the site

The one-way traffic order for Belgrave Road has been revoked from the junction of Esplanade Road with the junction of Bath Road.

This is to allow access to properties along that section of the road following the landslip which started forming last week.

Belgrave Road from its junction with Alpine Road and Esplanade Road has been closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cycles.

Island Roads staff are on site round the clock monitoring the situation, along with Southern Water staff engineers.

The landslip has occurred directly outside Royal Marine House, the former site of the Royal Marine Hotel, which according to the Ventnor Heritage Centre was a favourite haunt of the rich and famous in Victorian times.

Tuesday, 21st January, 2020 3:56pm

By

