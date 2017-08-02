A group of teenagers from Ryde have decided they’ve had enough of seeing litter in the town and plan to hold a litter-picking session later this month.

They’d been into Wight Trash at the top of town and explained to Zoe Thompson what they wanted to do, so she agreed to help.

Litter pick then tea and cake

Zoe got in touch with Heath Monaghan at Aspire to check it would be OK to use the venue as the starting and end point – where you can treat yourself after the litter pick to tea and cake.

He thought it was a great idea and so the Big Ryde Clean Up is planned for 11am on Wednesday 16th August.

Litter “makes our town look horrible”

Brandon (15), Alicia (14) and Nikita (13) said,

“We were walking through town and saw a load of rubbish on the floor. It does not look nice for visitors in Ryde and it hurts the wildlife. “It makes our town look horrible. “We want everyone to put their rubbish in the bin, not on the floor, and if you go past rubbish pick it up, even if it is not yours. “We came up with the idea of litter picking so we can help our Environment. We would like everyone to help keep our town safe and tidy.”

Nominate an area you want litter picked

Ryde obviously covers a large area, so the team of litter-pickers are looking for guidance on where residents think their services will be best put to use.

You can nominate an area by heading over to the Big Ryde Clean Up Facebook event page and leave a comment.

Look out for the Litter Bug pebbles

Zoe explained that the teens have also started to make painted pebbles they are calling ‘Litter Bugs’

Zoe said,

“The kids are going to hide the ‘Litter Bugs’ for people to find when they litter pick on the 16th. “Each will have the message ‘Don’t be a Litter Bug’… if you need a rainy day activity and want to join in the Big Ryde Clean Up then please bring along your own ‘Litter Bugs’ ready for the day.”

To find out more about the event and see any updates head over to the Big Ryde Clean Up Facebook event page.

Location map

View the location of this story.