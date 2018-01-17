Live: A packed agenda for the first Isle of Wight full council meeting of 2018

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the January 2018 Isle of Wight Council chamber tonight (Wednesday) from 5pm.
An extraordinary full council meeting begins at 5pm to discuss the Freedom of the Wight for former WWII pilot, Mary Ellis.
The January full council meeting takes place from 6pm. The agenda (see below) includes:
- Independent Remuneration Panel report into members’ allowances 2017/18
Local Council Tax Support Full Scheme Review 2018/19
- Cllr Geoff Brodie’s motion on open democracy
- Cllr Geoff Brodie’s Votes for 16-17 year olds
- Cllr Baker-Smith’s motion to support Bus Shelter
- Cllr Chris Quirk’s motion on Island Line
- Cllr Michael Lilley’s motion on an Isle of Wight plastic free coastline
- Cllr Michael Lilley’s motion on Isle of Wight Equality (level playing field) and Island Status Act
The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Freedom of the Isle of Wight for Mary Ellis by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Isle of Wight full council – January 2018 by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Wednesday, 17th January, 2018 4:50pm
By Sally Perry
