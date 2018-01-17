Live: A packed agenda for the first Isle of Wight full council meeting of 2018

Follow the twists and turns of the first Isle of Wight full council meeting of 2018 from the comfort of your armchair or office.

full council meeting isle of wight county hall chamber

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the January 2018 Isle of Wight Council chamber tonight (Wednesday) from 5pm.

An extraordinary full council meeting begins at 5pm to discuss the Freedom of the Wight for former WWII pilot, Mary Ellis.

The January full council meeting takes place from 6pm. The agenda (see below) includes:

The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight for Mary Ellis by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Isle of Wight full council – January 2018 by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Wednesday, 17th January, 2018 4:50pm

1 Comment on "Live: A packed agenda for the first Isle of Wight full council meeting of 2018"

Nitonia

Grey middle aged Tory votes against 16/17 year olds having the vote because he considers it to be political grandstanding even if he did agree with it which he doesn’t. It’s all a bit sad really.

17, January 2018 7:18 pm
