Council tax support: Isle of Wight council considering cuts

Low income families on the Isle of Wight could have their Council tax support cut in plans the Island’s Conservative administration at County Hall is considering.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

pound coins

The council share this info. Ed

Working age Islanders who claim council tax support may lose around £2 a week from next April – as the council searches to find £7.5 million of savings in its annual budget.

Low income claimants can currently get 80 per cent support for their council tax bills, but under a change proposed this could fall to 70 per cent, or by an average £2.06 a week.

One option
The reduction is one option to go before a meeting of the Full Council on 17 January – but if approved would only affect working age claimants and not pensioners.

The council would also continue to offer its ‘exceptional hardship fund’ to help those in most serious difficulty.

Stewart: “working tirelessly”
“Since we were elected last May, the council’s Cabinet has been working tirelessly to explore all areas of the council’s finances and how we can deliver the best services we can in the face of some very difficult decisions on savings,” said council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart.

“We are determined to invest wisely in the Island’s future and act prudently to balance the council’s books – but there is no hiding from the fact that we are faced with some tough choices.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we are having to consider this option, but it is important to note that we went out to consultation on local council tax support between August and October last year, and the majority of respondents supported a reduction from 80 per cent to either 75 or 70 per cent.”

Government cutbacks
Four years ago local council tax support was fully centrally funded by the government – but since then local council tax payers have increasingly been asked to fund the difference. There has been a £6 million fall in central funding since 2013.

Councillor Stewart said:

“The council has been placed in a very difficult position of providing a scheme to protect low income households while central funding is cut year on year and we are still required to provide support to pensioners as in 2013. It means we are continually needing to review our local council tax support scheme, and balance this alongside support for many other vital services.

“In terms of the council’s overall budget we are currently engaging collaboratively with all opposition groups on the council, to ensure we are open to a wide range of ideas and suggestions.

“We are also consulting widely with Islanders and stakeholders over the coming weeks to ensure we have extensive feedback before we set the annual budget at Full Council on 28 February.”

Report
The report on local council tax support to Full Council on 17 January, can be found below.

If approved, it is estimated the reduction in support from 80 per cent to 70 per cent would reduce the cost of the council tax support scheme by approximately £570,000 (including the police and town and parish council preceptors share) next year.

Report on local council tax support


Image: wwarby under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 4:24pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fWl

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Council tax support: Isle of Wight council considering cuts"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
CB500

Maybe if they could find the million quid PTEC seem to have lost down the back of their sofa, brick up the loss making Ventnor haven and sort out the money pit that is the new floating bridge they wouldn’t have to further punish the poorer people of the Island.

Vote Up00Vote Down
9, January 2018 7:36 pm
chrissy2712
Why do the they always have to penalise the poorer people in society who are already struggling to make ends meet in this age of tory inflicted austerity. Why not start by REDUCING councillors’ expenses and then look at second homes many of which are investment properties and are empty for months on end, Double the council tax on these and then add a few pounds to… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
9, January 2018 7:57 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*