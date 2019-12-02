Live: Isle of Wight hustings on Biosphere, climate and the future economy

If you couldn’t make it along to the hustings follow our live reporting from the debate to hear where five of the candidates stand on the Biosphere, climate and the future economy

microphone with person sitting in the background

The next Isle of Wight General Election hustings takes place tonight (Monday) from 7pm. OnTheWight are planning to report live (see updates below) from the event which has been organised by group of climate campaigners.

Five of the six prospective parliamentary candidates will be taking part in the debate focused on the Biosphere, climate and future economy.

Run of events
There will be two five-minute presentations prior to the hustings on relevant subjects. These will be strictly non-political in nature.

The remaining time shall commence with candidates having two minutes to introduce themselves and thereafter to be equally divided between the three topics.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Monday, 2nd December, 2019 5:04pm

By

