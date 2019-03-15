‘Lively discussion’ expected when Council leader attends Ryde public meeting

Peter Gruner shares this latest news on behalf of The Ryde Society. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, is due to be be in the hot seat next Monday night (18th March) for a meeting of the Ryde Society at the Esplanade Hotel (opposite the pier) at 7pm.

He is expected to deal with, among other issues, questions about plans to sell off Ryde Harbour, and threats to build houses in the countryside.

Wightfibre plans

At the same time Richard Reis, Business Development Manager of WightFibre, will discuss plans to roll-out super high speed broadband to the Island.

The society’s chairwoman Stella Davis said that she hoped that people who come to the meeting will begin to “realise that Ryde is on its way up and will go away feeling very positive”.

She added:

“Our beautiful town is beginning to be recognised. We will have news of flags and new businesses, of festivals and gardens, so come along, buy a drink at the bar or in the coffee shop at The Esplanade and enjoy finding out what Ryde is really about.”

Growing Society

The society was launched last July, but membership is said to be growing rapidly and as many as 200 people have attended recent public meetings.

Ms Davis added:

“An opportunity to meet our Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, is not something we often get, and no doubt there will be a lively discussion. The information from Wightfibre will confirm that we are at the forefront of technology.”

There will also be a presentation from Francesca of the Modern Kitchen Garden, who will show that we have new food opportunities when we buy locally.

Volunteer secretary sought

The society are currently looking for a secretary with the time, energy and enthusiasm to keep the records.

They also need someone to be responsible for looking at planning applications on a weekly basis to check what the implications could be for Ryde.

Find out more about The Ryde Society by visiting their Website.