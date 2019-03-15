‘Lively discussion’ expected when Council leader attends Ryde public meeting

‘Lively discussion’ expected when Council leader attends Ryde public meetingFriday 15th March 2019 | By Peter Gruner Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, is due to be be in the hot seat next Monday night (18th March) for a meeting of the Ryde Society at the Esplanade Hotel (opposite the pier) at 7pm.
He is expected to deal with, among other issues, questions about plans to sell off Ryde Harbour, and threats to build houses in the countryside.
Wightfibre plans
At the same time Richard Reis, Business Development Manager of WightFibre, will discuss plans to roll-out super high speed broadband to the Island.
The society’s chairwoman Stella Davis said that she hoped that people who come to the meeting will begin to “realise that Ryde is on its way up and will go away feeling very positive”.
She added:
“Our beautiful town is beginning to be recognised. We will have news of flags and new businesses, of festivals and gardens, so come along, buy a drink at the bar or in the coffee shop at The Esplanade and enjoy finding out what Ryde is really about.”
Growing Society
The society was launched last July, but membership is said to be growing rapidly and as many as 200 people have attended recent public meetings.
Ms Davis added:
“An opportunity to meet our Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, is not something we often get, and no doubt there will be a lively discussion. The information from Wightfibre will confirm that we are at the forefront of technology.”
There will also be a presentation from Francesca of the Modern Kitchen Garden, who will show that we have new food opportunities when we buy locally.
Volunteer secretary sought
The society are currently looking for a secretary with the time, energy and enthusiasm to keep the records.
They also need someone to be responsible for looking at planning applications on a weekly basis to check what the implications could be for Ryde.
That will be nice. Maybe there will be an opporunity to explain the about-turn in the matter of Ryde Theatre which is reported elsewhere that the council regeneration team would like to bring back into use. Despite the fact that the council sold/gave it away citing the cost of repairs to be out of the question years ago…