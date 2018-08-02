‘Lives are at stake’ says Isle of Wight Labour over lack of fire fighting staff

Deb Gardiner shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Labour Group. Ed

Isle of Wight Labour has called for assurances that there are no plans by the Isle of Wight Council to cut the number of firefighters on the Isle of Wight.

What it believes was an existing shortage of resources was highlighted last week when it was necessary to bring firefighters over from the mainland to fight the fire that broke out on the Undercliff.

Insufficient number of fire fighters

Labour understands that back up was required not because there is a lack of specialist equipment on the Island, but because there were insufficient fire fighters to provide cover.

It also believes that on numerous occasions in recent months, support has been required from the mainland because there is inadequate local resource.

Call for reassurances

Following a discussion at its All Members Meeting, Labour is now calling on the IW Council to give assurances that the staffing level is currently safe and to come clean on whether there are plans to reduce numbers further.

Sue Lyons, Vice Chair of Island Labour said,

“I am sure that Isle of Wight residents will be as shocked and concerned as we are to learn that it is increasingly necessary to bring over crew from the mainland to tackle even routine fires as a regular occurrence. We believe it is not uncommon to have only three available crews covering the whole Island – that is clearly not acceptable. “Everyone understands the need for the service to be run efficiently, but that is entirely different to it being run on the cheap. Lives are at stake here and we need assurances from the council that its first priority is saving lives, not saving money.”

Need a clear statement from council

Sue went on to say

“In April this year the IW Council cabinet refused to implement a paper that would have reduced the capability of the IW Fire and Rescue Service. It was a humiliating climbdown but the right decision and the Tory cabinet made great play of the need to resource the service properly. “So why then, four months later, is there still a need to bring fire-fighters over from the mainland to tackle what – in firefighting terms – are routine incidents? “We need a clear statement from the council about the current resource levels and what its plans are for the future. In short, does the council believe staffing levels are currently safe and are there any plans to reduce the overall number of fire-fighters at a time when resources are already clearly stretched.”

Image: AMagill under CC BY 2.0