Location of the Isle of Wight's new vaccination centre announced

Details of a major vaccination centre on the Isle of Wight have now been confirmed. As before, you will be contacted by the NHS when it is your turn

The Covid19 vaccine by DK Photography Isle of Wight

Another Covid-19 vaccination site is due to go live on the Isle of Wight later this month. Based at the Riverside Centre, in Newport, it will mean that even more people will be able to get vaccinated on the Island.

It joins the network of local vaccination hospital hubs and vaccination centres that are already in operation in the region.

You will be contacted
Initially, vaccinations will be offered to people in line with recommendations from the independent JCVI. The NHS will contact people when it is their turn. 

People will need an appointment to get their vaccine; most people will be invited by letter from their GP practice or the national programme. 

Baylis: Single biggest public health emergency in NHS history
Dr Dan Baylis, Chief Medical Officer at Solent NHS Trust, who is running the vaccination centres, said:

“We are proud that Solent NHS Trust has been asked to support the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination programme across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“Coronavirus has been the single biggest public health emergency in NHS history, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone who was involved in setting up the vaccination centres across the county and on the Island.

“This continues to be such a challenging time for NHS colleagues, and it is testament to the hard work of everyone across the NHS that we are able to deliver this at the same time as continuing to be there for everyone who needs care.”

Other vaccine sites
The Riverside Centre will join four other PCN-led vaccine sites on the Island – The Westridge Centre, in Ryde, The Bay Medical Practice, in Shanklin, West Wight Sport and Community Centre, in Freshwater and Carisbrooke Health Centre in Newport.

And as announced yesterday, NHS and social care staff on the Island have started to receive their Coronavirus vaccine as IOW NHS Trust launched its Covid-19 vaccination hub at St Mary’s Hospital.

Smith: Need to do all we can to keep ourselves and each other safe
Alison Smith, managing director of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“The opening of an additional vaccination centre on the Island is great news for our residents as this will greatly increase our capacity to vaccine people.

“Setting up the Covid vaccination programme has been an enormous undertaking and the way that we have pulled together to make this happen has been fantastic.

“I absolutely need to pay tribute to all colleagues and volunteers. They have been phenomenal in pulling together and setting our clinics up with such speed and efficiency. I want to say a big thank you to them for all their hard work and share how proud I am of my colleagues for their incredible efforts.

“As we accelerate our vaccination programme, we remain focused on delivering to our over 80-year-olds, care homes and those working for health and care.

“We still have Covid-19 circulating in our communities and so we need to do all we can to keep ourselves and each other safe.

“I remind everyone to continue to wash their hands for 20 seconds regularly, to wear a face covering when required and to maintain social distancing of two metres.”

Image: © DKphotography, Isle of Wight

Friday, 8th January, 2021 5:35pm

peterj
Sigh, the use of unnecessary acronyms such as 'JCVI' and 'PCN' irks. If you have to search the wider net for such things in a press release, you have failed. Written by the 'Senior Communications and Engagement Officer' as well. Whilst I'm moaning, I once again roll my eyes at putting things at the outskirts of Ryde. I was reminded of the time they put the mobile… Read more »
8, January 2021 6:04 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Was there no-where available with better car parking available – one of the currently-closed leisure-centres, for example…?

8, January 2021 6:05 pm
Fenders

“Dr Dan Baylis, Chief Medical Officer at Solent NHS Trust, who is running the vaccination centres”

It is being rolled out by some clueless individual from the mainland with no intimate knowledge of the island. Get use to more and more of this nonsense as more and more decisions and services are past to the mainland.

Enjoy!

8, January 2021 6:13 pm
alaniow
Many of those turning up for the vaccine are not only very elderly but disabled. I'm told at The Bay in Shanklin, parking close by has been cancelled. Yesterday two 88 yr olds both disabled, found themselves attempting to walk quite a distance and then queue in bitter cold. Surely something better could be arranged for the many disabled. I would be very much obliged if "On… Read more »
8, January 2021 7:09 pm
