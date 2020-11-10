Look out for new Isle of Wight ‘Covid support officers’ on the Island’s streets

As the national lockdown continues, the Island’s new Covid support officers will officially hit the streets this week.

The team will play a key role in helping to keep the Island safe by monitoring busy public areas, engaging with residents and businesses and supporting other council services delivering Covid support.

Existing staff

Initially six support officers — all existing council staff — will be deployed across the Island, funded through the government’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) compliance and enforcement fund.

Being a visible presence in town centres and other public areas, it is hoped they will offer reassurance for the community and act as a helpful source of information on staying safe and protecting the Island in the current pandemic.

But their role won’t be one of enforcement — it will instead complement the ongoing compliance work of the council’s regulatory services staff.

Stewart: To provide reassurance and support, advice and engagement

Council leader, Dave Stewart, explained,

“Our new Covid-19 support team will be there for everybody — to provide reassurance and support, advice and engagement. “The number of people who have been infected on the Island has been rising over the past few weeks, and we can’t be complacent. “We are all in this together and the aim of this team is to provide visible engagement and encouragement to help the community protect itself from Covid-19.”

The council’s wider environmental health and licensing teams remain on the front line of tackling Coronavirus, carrying out inspections, advising on legislative requirements, encouraging compliance and taking enforcement action where necessary.

The new team will help bolster this important work and further support everyone in staying safe.

Stewart: Please cooperate with them and be respectful

Cllr Stewart added,

“If you are approached by a Covid support officer, please cooperate with them and be respectful. “Now is the time for us to all pull together and do as much as we can to stop transmission of Covid-19 and ensure our Island can re-open safely as soon as possible.”

