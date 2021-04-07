Lord Sugar’s high street property to become a restaurant and flats

The former BrightHouse retail space in Newport could be regenerated by its owner, Lord Alan Sugar.

Planning permission is being sought by the investment mogul’s real estate company to transform the former BrightHouse store on the corner of Newport High Street into flats and a cafe/restaurant.

Owned by Amsprop

The property has been owned by Amsprop, Lord Sugar’s real estate company, since November 2017.

Other properties owned by Amsprop across the south of England, have tenants which include the Hard Rock Cafe, Krispy Kreme, Five Guys, Pret A Manger and Caffe Nero.

Empty since 2019

Following the administration of BrightHouse in 2019, the property has stood empty in the heart of the High Street and has suffered from water ingress and damage to internal decorations.

An evaluation of the property by Scotcher and Co, commercial estate agents, said the property is too large to be cost effective in the current market and there is very little prospect of a tenant being found for the whole building.

Dividing up the property

With sub-division thought to be the best option going forward, proposals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council to turn the two floors above the shop into a one-bed and four two bed-flats, with an extension on the top floor.

The shop on the ground floor could face a flexible change of use into a restaurant, cafe or drinking establishment, with plans showing a commercial kitchen and extraction system installed.

Mostly internal work

Agent for the development, Dean Parkman, said a lot of the work will be internal with only limited external alterations, such as removing two windows on the St James Street side of the building.

Mr Parkman said, in planning documents, the property remaining empty, in such a prominent corner position on the High Street, it will continue to have a negative impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre.

To view the proposals, or comment on the application (21/00533/FUL) you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

Comments can be submitted until 26th April 2021.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview