Lots to see and do shoreside at 2019 Cowes Week

Suzanne and Alan return with their annual roundup of what to expect shoreside at Cowes Week. Ed

Although there is some entertainment for Cowes Week starting on Friday, the week really starts on Saturday 10th August, when not only do the first yacht races start, but Cowes is filled with entertainment for all.

The Parade will see its usual ‘Village’ with eateries, bars, stalls and performances on stage. A full list of stage performers/times etc can be seen on the official Cowes Week Website.

Cowes Parade © Tom Gruitt

Back for another year is the Westerhall Rum Bar as Westerhall is the official rum of Cowes Week and nearby Chatham, another sponsor of the regatta, will host their shoe cabin.

Enter treasure hunt with 1851 Trust

Hosted by the Official Charity, the 1851 Trust’s stand on Cowes Parade will be open every day for the chance to enter a treasure hunt. This is a perfect fun family activity, with prizes to be won.

At certain times it is hoped that members of Girlguiding IW will be on hand to help younger children hunt for treasure.

Of special note between 14:30 and 16:30 on Saturday 10th August Tommy Burnhams, local solo guitarist will be playing on the stage of Parade Village.

Land Rover Sailing Experience

At Cowes Yacht Haven between 09:30 – 18:00 daily, Land Rover will host their Sailing Experience, where children aged eight to 18 will get the chance to sail the same water as the professionals and pick up some sailing tips.

Land Rover Sailing Experience © Paul Wyeth

Live music and DJs

Meanwhile there is a selection of soloists and bands on stage which will be housed near the bar and Electro Love Nightclub scheduled to be open until 2am.

Charter yachts

Also at Cowes Yacht Haven Sunsail will be organising their usual charter yachts and host the popular Financial Challenge as well as their daily prizegiving- a regatta within a regatta.

Shepards Marina

Shepards Marina will host a selection of entertainment including the Sundowner Session in association with Westerhall Rum and the popular Sugar Store Night Club.

Cowes High Street

Through Cowes High Street from 11:00 – 18:00 there will be music, entertainers and face-painting all based at various locations throughout the area.

© Tom Gruitt

Northwood House

At Northwood House and the surrounding park there will be between 11:30 – 17:00 Afternoon Teas on the Eastern Lawn together with Ice creams.

Through the afternoon local charities, including Girlguiding IW and UKSA, will host activities in the park on some days. Between

12:00 – 00:30 the next morning the Lawn Lounge and popular Gin Festival, with over 100 Gins this year, will be open and in addition, between 22:30 – 01:30am Club Balearia will open its doors on Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Family Day

For Family Day (Sunday) in addition to the regular activities in The Parade Village, there will be Children’s Face-painting and a Puppet Show.

Join Emily Eccott available from midday until 4pm offering free Cowes Week face and body painting plus see the mischievous characters Bear and Scratch.

© Paul Wyeth

Children’s crafts and games

Shepards Marina between 12:00 – 15:00 will see children’s crafts activities available in the Sugar Store and outdoor games in the yard, whilst between 12:00 – 17:00 Tree Climbing Adventure with Goodleaf will be available at Northwood Park. Tree climbing will also take place on Friday of Cowes Week (16th).

Charity Day

Monday 12th August sees Charity Day with the 1851 Trust being the official charity of Cowes Week this year.

Ladies Day

Tuesday is Ladies Day sponsored this year by Slingsby (Gin). Since 2006, the Tuesday of Cowes Week has had a unique take on a Ladies Day with the day celebrating the contribution and achievement of women in sailing and recognising some of the major successes of women in the sport.

Between 12:00 – 23:00 Cowes Parade will be the place for Ladies Day on-the-spot prizes. Ladies wearing nautical stripes will be in for a chance to win prizes.

Classic cars

At Northwood Park between 11:00 – 16:00 there will be Isle of Wight MG Car Club Car Display- (weather permitting).

Northwood House © Tom Gruitt

This will be followed by the Slingsby Ladies Day Reception (by invitation only).

Youth Day

Youth Day at Cowes Week presented by Antigua Sailing Week takes place on the Wednesday of Cowes Week.

At Shepards Marina from 19:00 – 22:30 there is the Antigua Sailing Week Reggae Party -a Caribbean party to welcome all Under 25, Youth sailors at Cowes Week where they can join in the party spirit with tunes from DJ Dave VJ and giveaways from ASW

For car enthusiasts Northwood House grounds are the venue, between 11:00 – 16:00, for the Vectis Historic Vehicle Club Car Display. (weather permitting)

Charitable Trust Ladies Lunch

Thursday, and Northwood House once again, is the host at 12:30 for the Northwood House Charitable Trust Ladies Lunch. (For tickets please call 01983 293 642.)

This event supports the trust which recently has undertaken much to preserve Northwood House.

Air display and fireworks

Highlights for Friday include, at 19:30, the RAF Typhoon Display- an amazing aerial display performed by the RAF Typhoon Display team, and as the advert says – “Get ready to feel the noise”.

This will be followed by, at the usual time of 21:30, the Red Funnel Cowes Week Fireworks Display. This display takes place off The Parade and lasts around 15 minutes.

© Paul Wyeth

Best viewing on shore is from The Parade, the Esplanade, the Green and East Cowes, but Red Funnel are organising ‘Get up close’ cruises for those wanting to feel part of the action.

Cowes Week Overall Prize Giving

However, also on Friday evening between 19:30 – 20:30 the Cowes Week Overall Prize Giving takes place at Shepards Marina – everyone welcome.

Many people consider Friday the end of Cowes Week, but racing continues on Saturday as does The Parade Village with entertainment and most of the other activities and events around the town and other venues.

Cowes Art Trail

For those interested in art there is the Cowes Art Trail.

Art4Sail is happening in St. Thomas Church Hall (RC) 9am-6pm each day of Cowes Week, the Cowes Art Group is showing its work at Holy Trinity Church-Monday to Thursday 10am-4pm with refreshments available and a second exhibition from a Cowes Art Group will be in St. Mary’s Church in Northwood Park 10am-4pm daily and Saturday 17th 10am-2pm- refreshments available.

Image: © Tom Gruitt