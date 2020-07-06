Mainland and Isle of Wight Police work together tackling dangerous driving – issuing many tickets

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

We’ve had a number of reports in recent weeks relating to dangerous driving and speeding on the Isle of Wight.

You have told us about your experiences, and we are grateful to you for taking the time to do that. We encourage you to please keep feeding this information into us.

Over this weekend (4th and 5th July), our RP/ARV team on the Island were joined by Roads Policing Officers from the mainland to carry out some work to address this.

The majority of incidents reported to us relate to Military Road and the surrounding West Wight area, where we know high performance cars and motorbikes like to race up and down the road.

Our weekend operation resulted in 52 tickets being issued to motorists in this area for a number of different offences including speeding, driving with exhaust defects, and driving with number plate defects.

Drug driving offences

In addition to this, two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences, and officers also conducted a few S23 drug searches of vehicles, as well as dealing with a serious collision on Cowes Road in Newport.

Educating bikers

This weekend we also engaged with the various biking groups that were out and about so we could educate riders.

It is important that we listen to the concerns of our communities and take action, and education is a key part of this.

Take care on the roads

We remind all Islanders to please take care on the roads and look after one another.

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0