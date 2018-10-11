Mains fault leads to road closure

Island Roads have closed part of Monkton Street, Ryde due to a mains low voltage fault.
Monkton Street will be closed from its junction with Simeon Street to its junction with The Strand for a distance of 26 metres.
Diversion
The diversion will affect The Strand, Esplanade, East Hill Road, Alexandra Road, St John’s Hill, St John’s Road, Monkton Street, Trinity Street, Melville Street, Dover Street and East Street.
By Sally Perry
