Major meteor shower on show tonight – if the skies clear

If the clouds clear tonight (Monday), it’s worth stepping outside to see one of the major meteor showers of the year.

The Geminid meteor shower takes place again tonight (first arriving last night) and according to the Royal Museums Greenwich, you can expect around 100 meteors per hour at its peak, assuming dark skies.

They say this is one of the only major showers not to originate from a comet, but instead a stream of debris left behind by asteroid ‘3200 Phaethon’.

What’s the difference?

If you’re not sure about the difference between an asteroid, meteor, meteorite or comet check out this easy to follow video.

To find out more about the Geminid meteor shower see the Royal Museums Greenwich Website.

Thanks to Warren Kerr for the heads up via the Ventnor Noticeboard.

Image: eddiextcteam under CC BY 2.0