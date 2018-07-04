Man in wheelchair assaulted and mugged in Newport

Police are investigating a robbery that happened in Newport last night (Tuesday 3 July).

A 30 year-old man who was using a wheelchair was travelling home on Petticoat Lane, when he was approached by two men close to Birch Gardens at around 11:35pm.

One of the men punched the victim leaving him with bruising around his left eye. He was also kicked in the shin.

The men stole; a set of two small silver open ended spanners, Allen keys, cigarettes, and a pair of glasses.

Description of suspects

The victim described the men as:

White

Aged in their late teens or early twenties.

Both men were of medium build and between 5ft 9 ins and 5ft 11 ins tall.

We are reviewing CCTV in the area and have already identified potential witnesses. We have not received any similar reports in the area.

Get in touch

Anyone who saw what happened, and who has not spoken to us at the current time, should call DC Scott Carine at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44180249571.

News shared by the police, in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.