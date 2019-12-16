Man with serious head injuries after collision with car: Police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Binstead Road, Ryde, on Sunday 15th December.

They were called at 4.37pm to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a Volkswagen Golf, close to the junction of Ryde House Drive.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and was flown to Southampton General Hospital.

The road was closed for about five hours while we carried out enquiries.

Get in touch

If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage from the area in the minutes before to the collision, please contact us on 101 quoting 44190450354.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

