Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust subject of Radio 4 Appeal during Christmas week

The Isle of Wight-based Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust will be the subject of the BBC Radio 4 Appeal during Christmas week, and you can help spread the word!

The BBC Radio 4 Appeal is a weekly programme highlighting the work of a charity and appealing for donations. Dame Ellen MacArthur is making the appeal for the charity she founded to support young people in recovery from cancer in 2003.

The appeal will be broadcast twice on Sunday 22nd December at 7.54am and 9.25pm and on Boxing Day at 3.27pm on BBC Radio 4 (92.4-94.6 FM and LW 198).

By following the Trust across social media – Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram @emctrust – and sharing the appeal-related content, you will help more young people get the chance to experience a life-changing Trust sailing trip after cancer.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that supports young people aged 8-24 to rebuild their confidence after cancer. When treatment ends the Trust’s work begins because for many young people simply picking up where they left off before their diagnosis just isn’t possible.

Through sailing and UK-wide adventure trips, young people build confidence by making friends with others who have had similar experiences, rediscovering independence away from home and learning new skills. Most importantly, they stop feeling like the ‘only one’ and can start to feel positive about their future.

Frank Fletcher, Trust CEO said:

“The Radio 4 Appeal is an incredible opportunity to support even more young people in rebuilding their confidence after cancer. “The ongoing challenges many young people face after treatment ends are not recognised enough. This appeal provides a brilliant platform to increase awareness of why ongoing post-treatment support is so vital, and to raise funds to help the Trust achieve its aim of reaching and supporting more young people in recovery.”

