Marine stalwarts unite to support victims of Hurricane Irma

United Nations say that up to 49 million people could be affected by the impact of Hurricane Irma. This group of marine stalwarts come together to plan a high profile event to raise money for the affected.

Peta shares details of this quickly-formed fundraising effort. Ed

A working group from within the marine industry has been formed to co-ordinate ‘Sail Aid UK’, a fundraising initiative to support victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma across the Caribbean.

Plans are still very much in their infancy but the team reports it has already been inundated with offers of help and support for the cause from the UK sailing community which has strong connections with the Caribbean Islands, their residents and their many and varied regattas and sailing events.

High profile fundraising event
It is planned for a high profile fundraising event to be organised on the South Coast; details to be confirmed shortly. In the meantime, Peta Stuart-Hunt, Liz Lotz, Katie Walker, Philippe Falle and Simon Boulding are working together to co-ordinate the PR, marketing, logistics, legal and administrative, international contribution and general support requirements.

The team is currently liaising with representatives on the ground to determine the best route for channelling funds appropriately and in a timely fashion.

Branding and Social media platforms are being set up over the next 24 hours and all notifications and further news will be posted on these thereafter.

