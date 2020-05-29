Two Isle of Wight NHS Trust Matrons brave the shave for Mountbatten

St Mary’s Hospital Matrons Julie Hailes and Jan Appell at Isle of Wight NHS Trust have braved the shave to help raise funds for Mountbatten Hospice.

When they heard that this year’s Walk the Wight had been cancelled due to the Coronavirus they wanted to help in any way they could.

Doing something drastic

They decided in order to reach fundraising target they needed to do something drastic.

So they took the plunge and decided to shave their hair off. Announcing their decision in a team meeting their colleagues were really surprised.

Brave and admirable thing to do

Sara Henderson, another matron at St Mary’s Hospital, said,

“I was really shocked when they told us they were going to shave their hair off. It is such a brave and admirable thing to do and it is for a great cause.”

Julie and Jan have already raised £400 of their £500 target, well done!

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed