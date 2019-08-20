Miniature Schnauzer killed in brutal attack by ‘Husky-type dog breed during carnival parade

On Saturday night, during the illuminated carnival in Ventnor, a miniature Schnauzer was attacked by a large dog and tragically died from the injuries.

The Schnauzer belonged to Linda Cato, who is devastated about the loss of her beloved companion.

Linda says,

“Shortly before the start of Ventnor Carnival at 9.20pm on Saturday 17th August whilst walking home, my dog was suddenly attacked by a dog belonging to an onlooker. “Despite the best efforts of a vet he could not be saved.”

Description of dog and owner

She explains,

“The incident happened between Hurst and Stripped burger bar. The owner, who fled the scene was a tall male wearing a pale blue shirt. “The dog was very large, measuring to the thigh of his owner and is of a Husky-type breed with brown and black flecked fur.

Cato: So easily may have been a child

Linda goes on to say,

“The owner may probably never be found, however I feel that I have been given a brief moment to implore dog owners to think carefully about taking their dogs to loud or disconcerting events, or indeed to be responsible enough to muzzle pets who may be knowingly unpredictable in temperament. “Tragic and traumatic events like this are only the fault of irresponsible ownership. This so easily may have been a child.”

She finished by saying,

“Despite being about to pick my dog up out of my increasingly closing pathway, a split second couldn’t prevent the heartbreak I currently endure knowing that my beloved companion was taken in such a fast, cruel and violent way. “Heartfelt thanks to the mobile vet, the staff at Stripped, the kindness of three strangers and all those who have sent warm wishes and condolences.”



Get in touch

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call the Police on 101 or contact the Isle of Wight RSPCA.

If you were taking photos or videos of the parade, perhaps you caught something on camera that could help identify the owner of the dog that carried out the attack.