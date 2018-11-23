Missing: Have you seen this missing Isle of Wight teenager?

The 14-year-old was last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday 21 November at McDonalds in Newport.

We are concerned for Kayleigh’s welfare, and are asking anyone who knows where she is to contact police.

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft tall and slender, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white top, possibly a black hoodie and black and grey trainers.

She was carrying a small rucksack with grey, blue, and white dots on.

If you have seen Kayleigh, or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101, quoting 44180437132.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

Friday, 23rd November, 2018 4:26pm

By

