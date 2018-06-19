More details of Southampton’s Clean Air Zone vehicle charging revealed

The Leader of Southampton City council, Chris Hammond, was on BBC Radio Solent this morning to discuss the proposal to charge some vehicles for driving into Southampton’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which includes access to Red Funnel’s ferry port.

Some of the details were held back yesterday in favour of them being discussed on Julian Clegg’s programme this morning.

So what new have we learnt?

The council (SCC) say the Government is encouraging them to do what they can as quickly as possible to clean up the air quality in Southampton. The CAZ is a step towards this. Chris said children in the city were experiencing asthma problems because of the poor air quality.

(Port and haulage companies say air quality is already improving)

Quick index:

Private vehicles will not be charged

Back in April 2017, when OnTheWight first picked up on this, the idea of charging diesel car to enter the CAZ was being considered.

For the majority of Isle of Wight residents, Island visitors and Southampton residents, the largest question was, “Will private vehicles be charged?”

Chris Hammond confirmed this would not happen. Nor would Light Goods vehicles – traders’ vans – be charged.

Which HGVs?

Chris Hammond said HGVs were a significant contributor to bad air quality.

HGVs would attract a charge if they didn’t comply with specific emission rules.

Hammond suggested that HGVs manufactured after 2013 would be compliant (Euro 4 petrol and Euro 6 diesel was mentioned yesterday).

It was also mentioned that haulage companies say they’re already doing things to address issues.

Size of charge

The size of the charge hasn’t been set yet. The ‘up to £100’ is based on the current London charge. The actual figure has yet to be decided and will be informed by the consultation due to happen.

How will it work?

Government has advised SCC to place cameras around the main entry and exit points into the city, to monitor the vehicle registrations as they enter the CAZ, then charge accordingly.

What will happen to the charges levied?

Asked what would happen to the money SCC would raise via the charges, the Leader said it would be used to fund electric charge point and diesel scrappage schemes.

Julian Clegg pointed out that this wouldn’t reduce the amount of air pollution by the HGVs.

Maritime not included, but should be

When asked, “What about tugs, ferries and work boats that are also polluting the air in the city?”

Hammond responded,

“Some of them plugin when they are around the city. “Maritime emission won’t be part of the CAZ.”

When asked if they should be, he responded,

“I think the port and the port companies have a role to play. It’s not just transport. It’s all the different emissions that we’re all contribution to, so Yes, we should have them being part of reducing their emission.”

HGV collaboration suggested

There was some discussion of operators of HGVs collaborating to minimise the number of lorries entering the CAZ. Hammond claimed that many HGVs were currently not full when they entered the CAZ and by working together to fill these lorries would benefit everyone.

What next?

Southampton City Council has a meeting of their cabinet this evening (Tuesday) when this will be discussed further.