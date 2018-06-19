Female staff recognised during International Women in Engineering Day

As part of International Women in Engineering Day, Island Roads is celebrating its female staff and reminding everyone that the industry thrives on having a diverse workforce.

Island Roads offers careers in a range of disciplines from highway maintenance and structural engineering to mapping technology and asset management.

Click on image to see larger version



Steve Ashman, the company’s Service Director, said:

“This is a great opportunity for us to recognise the importance of a diverse workforce. We are incredibly lucky at Island Roads to have a wide range of skilled employees, both male and female, and this is a timely reminder that there should be no barriers to seeking opportunities in a range of engineering disciplines.”

International Women in Engineering Day is celebrated on 23 June and aims to focus attention on the career opportunities that are available in the industry.

The day will put women in the spotlight and promote the profiles of some of the most skilled females in the industry.

Article by Gavin Foster on behalf of Island Roads. Ed