More info in coming days say NHS Trust, as they prepare for up to 200 additional beds for Coronavirus patients

Isle of Wight NHS Trust now has 14 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Expecting the numbers to increase in the coming days and weeks, St Mary’s hospital is ramping up.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said,

“St Mary’s is gearing up to dramatically increase the number of beds available. “This could mean as many as 200 additional beds to care for the expected increase in people with Covid-19. “The NHS Trust, supported by military planners, is finalising its plans and will announce the detail over the coming days.”

Last week IW NHS Trust CEO Maggie Oldham stated,

“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Stay home

The message from the Government continues to be stay home, wash your hands and remain 2m away from others if you have to leave your home.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P