More medals for Team Isle of Wight in Island Games

More congratulations are in order for the 140 athletes taking part in the NatWest Island Games in Gibraltar this week.

As Matt White reports from the Games, the Isle of Wight were fifth in the overall medal table by the end of Tuesday with 15 medals. Tuesday saw another Gold and five Bronze medals picked up by our talented athletes.

Medal-winners

Matt Reed and Perron Phipps (pictured at top) picked up yet another Gold, this time in the men’s team 10m pistol event.

Meanwhile Imogen Moss grabbed Bronze in the women’s standard pistol event.

Mabel Lewis won Bronze in the women’s 1500m.

The Team’s youngest competitor, 13-year-old Amelie Haworth, won Bronze in women’s squash.

Amelie Haworth

Abi Lacey picked up her second medal of the Games with Bronze in the 200m individual medley – with just 0.5 seconds separating the top three swimmers.

Abi Lacey

Ben Maher won the team’s third judo medal by taking Bronze in the men’s 100kg event.

Ben Maher picking up his Bronze medal

Groocock: Super proud of Mabel

Athletics coach Nick Groocock told Matt White,

“It was an outrageous run by Mabel. “A medal was not anywhere near the radar for her so to win bronze was an unbelievable achievement. “I hoped there would be a surprise or two from our team and Mabel absolutely delivered one. “We’re super proud of her.”

Great efforts

Team Isle of Wight’s basketball team narrowly lost to the Isle of Man 60-53.

George Corbin was first Isle of Wight rider home in 23rd from 48 riders in the men’s cycling time trials – having to climb the 426m high Gibraltar rock to finish the race.

Best of luck to each and every one of the Isle of Wight competitors, we’re all really proud of you.

Images: © Matt White