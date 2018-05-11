More than 11 per cent of Isle of Wight residents living with depression

More than 11 per cent of Islanders are living with depression, while five per cent deal with anxiety and four per cent struggle with both.

To help tackle this, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust will be running a number of events focused on stress and stress management.

Drop-in sessions

On Monday (14th May), a drop-in session to find out about the support available on the Island has been arranged by the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (IW CCG), the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and the Isle of Wight Council.

It will be held at the Riverside Centre, Newport, from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Next Wednesday (16th May), members of the mental health services transformation team will be at Aspire in Trinity Buildings, Dover Street, Ryde, to meet people who have used, or would like to use the service and to give feedback on how it could be improved. This can include their carers and their families.

How we handle stress can help improve our mental health

Director of strategy and partnerships at the CCG, Gillian Baker, said,

“We all experience stress in our lives and it can be caused by a range of things, such as worrying about work, finances, family and home life and pressure to juggle lots of different things. “For some people, stress can lead to mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, and in more severe cases self-harm or suicide. “The important thing to remember is we all get stressed, but tackling how we handle stress can go a long way to improving our mental health.”

Vision for mental health

A blueprint has been developed for the Island, which sets out the vision for mental health on the Island.

People are invited to share their thoughts about the blueprint online.

People can also call on 01983 822099 x5457 or in writing to Mental Health Commissioning Team, IOW CCG, The Apex, St Cross Business Park, Newport, IOW, PO30 5WN.

