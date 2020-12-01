Mountbatten launch Love not Loneliness campaign to share gifts with patients on their own

Around 1,700 people supported by Mountbatten on the Isle of Wight will receive a special gift from the charity this Christmas.

With regular Christmas events not possible due to the pandemic, Mountbatten has created its Love not Loneliness campaign to reach out to everyone it provides a service to.

Patients at the hospice and those looked after by Mountbatten at home, plus people receiving bereavement support and day care services will all receive a gift, including around 70 young people under the age of 18.

Staff and volunteers have offered to give their time to deliver the gifts and the Island community is being encouraged to give donations to help it make it happen.

Hartley: By giving a gift, we can show them they are not forgotten

Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, said,

“We have never done anything like this before but we feel it is absolutely the right thing to do, especially after the challenges we have all faced this year. “This Christmas is very likely to be a lonely time for many people we support but by giving a gift, we can show them they are not forgotten. “Gifts will be delivered with a personal touch with the opportunity for a face-to-face catch up. “Normally at Christmas, we organise a host of different events and activities to bring people together but as we cannot do that, we wanted to do something to show love and kindness. “It is an ambitious task but we want people to know we are here for them, so any support would be hugely appreciated.”

Mountbatten plans to give out gift bags containing non-perishable food, drinks, beauty products and other suitable items.

Cash donations towards buying gifts can be made online or Mountbatten can accept donated gifts.

The gifts will be delivered throughout December.

Donations to the campaign will also help Mountbatten make more professional visits and telephone or Zoom calls to the most vulnerable people over the Christmas period.

For more information on the Love not Loneliness campaign or to donate, visit the Website.

